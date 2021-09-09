GNY Price Down 1.9% This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, GNY has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $73.64 million and approximately $200,098.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00165067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044130 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.