Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 3.4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 10,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,672,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

