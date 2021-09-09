Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

