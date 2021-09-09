Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0064 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $273,272.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00191651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.86 or 1.00136635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.91 or 0.07259594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00838301 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

