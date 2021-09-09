Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $108,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

GSEW stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $69.71. 44,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71.

