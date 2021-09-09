GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a PE ratio of -45.38. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,101,523 shares in the company, valued at $116,958,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 814,527 shares of company stock worth $31,078,726 and have sold 1,372,053 shares worth $48,252,886. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

