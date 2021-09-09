Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,407 shares of company stock valued at $48,008,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

