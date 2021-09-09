Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,407 shares of company stock valued at $48,008,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
