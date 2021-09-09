Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 6.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.35 and last traded at $151.35. Approximately 2,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 417.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,407 shares of company stock worth $48,008,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

