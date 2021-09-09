Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $665,152.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $907,441.92 and approximately $665,152.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

