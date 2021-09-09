Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.74. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $869.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.