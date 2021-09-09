Grand Central Investment Group Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 6.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group owned about 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 611,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,434,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

