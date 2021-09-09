Grand Central Investment Group Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,081 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF comprises about 4.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group owned about 0.55% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 213.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,605 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 3,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,592. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.