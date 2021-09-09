Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $531,848.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045263 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

