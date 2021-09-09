Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $318.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

