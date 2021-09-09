Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJX opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.