Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$38.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$25.17 and a one year high of C$39.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

