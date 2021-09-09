Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh Sells 3,318 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08.

GDOT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

