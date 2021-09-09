GreenSky Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 771% compared to the average volume of 781 call options.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,205. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.