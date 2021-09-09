GreenSky Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 771% compared to the average volume of 781 call options.
Shares of GSKY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,205. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
