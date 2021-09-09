Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $316,300.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 700,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -162.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $32.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

