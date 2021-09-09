Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $121,920.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 700,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,461. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -162.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $11,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.