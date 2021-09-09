Growth DeFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,613.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.53 million and $4,613.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $10.29 or 0.00021958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,163 coins and its circulating supply is 440,372 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

