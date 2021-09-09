Grumpy Finance Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00164559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

