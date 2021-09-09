Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

