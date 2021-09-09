GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,639 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 127,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

