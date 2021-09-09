H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.