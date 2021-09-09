HaloDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $3,112.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $3,112.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00192375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.35 or 1.00194294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.16 or 0.07279507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00834190 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

