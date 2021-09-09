Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €23.00 by Nord/LB

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.33 ($26.27).

HHFA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €18.92 ($22.26). 56,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of €22.90 ($26.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.54.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

