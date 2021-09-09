Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 8,635 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.13% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,068. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

