Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 35,732 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.