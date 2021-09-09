Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 82,886 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

