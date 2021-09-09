Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 184,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 153,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EBS opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

