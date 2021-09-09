Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.06 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

