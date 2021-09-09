Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.25% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $697.28 million, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

