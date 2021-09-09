Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

