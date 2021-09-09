Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,076 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.54 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

