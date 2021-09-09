Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,266 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

