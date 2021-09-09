Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 905 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

