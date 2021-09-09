Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

