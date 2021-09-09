Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

