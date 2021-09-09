HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits Market Cap of $80.47 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002295 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $80.47 million and $8.69 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00192375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.35 or 1.00194294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.16 or 0.07279507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00834190 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.