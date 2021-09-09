Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.12

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 239411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
HMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
