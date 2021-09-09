Harmony (ONE) Price Up 61.8% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $607.57 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00414190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00164368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,166,676,650 coins and its circulating supply is 10,547,911,650 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

