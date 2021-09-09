Hathor Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Hathor has a total market cap of $188.71 million and $8.32 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

