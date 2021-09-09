Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $94.85 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00014049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,376.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.73 or 0.07384706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.90 or 0.01425082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00388740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00126725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00571325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.85 or 0.00562458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00337309 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,557,487 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

