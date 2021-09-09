HC Advisors LLC Has $27.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.8% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.08 and a 200 day moving average of $218.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

