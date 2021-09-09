HC Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,589,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,078. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.