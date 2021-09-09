HC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 575,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

