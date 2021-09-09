Head-To-Head Analysis: 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 0.82% -11.90% 3.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 890 5th Avenue Partners and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $85.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and Cogent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Cogent Communications $568.10 million 6.17 $6.22 million $0.76 96.83

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats 890 5th Avenue Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.