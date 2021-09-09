Head to Head Analysis: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aspen Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aspen Group and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 135.50%. iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 284.11%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and iHuman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 2.10 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -16.74 iHuman $81.52 million 4.44 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Summary

iHuman beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.