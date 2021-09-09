Head-To-Head Analysis: Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.35 $130.61 million $0.58 82.84

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Volatility and Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

